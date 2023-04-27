Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes $1.01 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,815,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $149.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $263.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

