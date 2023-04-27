Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after buying an additional 2,274,645 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,058,000 after buying an additional 1,735,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,862.4% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,925,000 after buying an additional 1,436,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $73.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.43.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.