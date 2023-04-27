Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $374.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $369.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.85. The firm has a market cap of $279.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

