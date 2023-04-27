Glassman Wealth Services Acquires New Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,630,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

