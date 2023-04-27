Glassman Wealth Services Buys 545 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000.

CWI stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

