Glassman Wealth Services Has $117,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 166,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $2,519,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 78,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Salesforce by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 525,361 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $69,658,000 after purchasing an additional 99,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,581 shares of company stock valued at $9,125,096 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $191.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.75. The stock has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a PE ratio of 912.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.