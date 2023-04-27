Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 144 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:HD opened at $288.07 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.33.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

