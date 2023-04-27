Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 5,500 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 275,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $47.56 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

