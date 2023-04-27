Glassman Wealth Services Raises Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 287.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in CSX were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $30.14 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

