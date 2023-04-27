Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Intuit were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Down 1.5 %

INTU opened at $413.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.66. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $490.83.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit



Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

