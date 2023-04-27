Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of ALTY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,665. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th.
The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
