Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALTY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,665. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

