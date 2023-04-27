Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Down 44.8% in April

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the March 31st total of 262,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 373.7% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period.

CLOU traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,227. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $528.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

