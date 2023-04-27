Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Trading Down 0.9%

Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.09. 28,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 14,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

The company has a market cap of $47.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASEA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 1,889.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 243,665 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 375.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 39,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $577,000.

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

