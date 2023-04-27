God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) Trading Down 1.7%

God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Get Rating) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.63 and last traded at $23.63. Approximately 4,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

God Bless America ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83.

Get God Bless America ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of God Bless America ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in God Bless America ETF stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of God Bless America ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

God Bless America ETF Company Profile

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for God Bless America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for God Bless America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.