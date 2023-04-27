Golar LNG Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 8,184 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 501% compared to the typical volume of 1,362 call options.

Golar LNG Price Performance

GLNG traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.68. 1,502,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,876. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

About Golar LNG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $3,676,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 2.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 9.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

