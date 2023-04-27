Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Shares Up 3.4%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 22,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 403% from the average session volume of 4,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Gold Road Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Gold Road Resources alerts:

Gold Road Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.