Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Trading Down 4.6%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Goldsource Mines Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

Goldsource Mines Company Profile

Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

