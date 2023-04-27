Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,687.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 47,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $2,133,303.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,056.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 11,225 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $496,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 47,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $2,133,303.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,056.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,854 shares of company stock worth $12,779,612 over the last 90 days. 42.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $1,628,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 998,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,591,000 after acquiring an additional 106,849 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $3,038,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 35.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 313,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 81,171 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

See Also

