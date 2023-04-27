Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. 3,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 1,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Gouverneur Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

Gouverneur Bancorp Increases Dividend

About Gouverneur Bancorp

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Gouverneur Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.88%.

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

