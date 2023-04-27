Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. 3,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 1,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.
Gouverneur Bancorp Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.
Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.
Gouverneur Bancorp Increases Dividend
About Gouverneur Bancorp
Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gouverneur Bancorp (GOVB)
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
- KLA Corporation On Track To Outperform In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.