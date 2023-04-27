Graco (NYSE:GGG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.
Graco Price Performance
NYSE GGG traded up $8.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.99. 1,271,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,204. Graco has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average is $68.60.
Graco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.
Insider Activity at Graco
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,981,000 after acquiring an additional 369,725 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 452.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,165 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on GGG. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.
Graco Company Profile
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.
