Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPRE. Stephens downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.72. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $41.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.42 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Plains will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Green Plains by 39.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.