Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23, Briefing.com reports. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 1.2 %

GPI stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.72. The stock had a trading volume of 118,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $242.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.88 and a 200 day moving average of $199.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $5,641,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,434,635.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,317,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

