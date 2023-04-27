Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.29. 69,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,965. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $91.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 52.53% and a net margin of 32.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.6197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 85.96%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

