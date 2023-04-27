GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.11) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on GSK. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.86) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.55) price target on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.61) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.65).
GSK stock traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,437.60 ($17.95). 3,405,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,980,457. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 16.64 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,318.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,451.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,429.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
