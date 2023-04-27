Guild of Guardians Price Reaches $0.0602 (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for about $0.0602 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $17.45 million and $191,213.65 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

