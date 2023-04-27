GXChain Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $31.57 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $31.57 million and $671.34 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GXChain has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001434 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004232 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003833 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.