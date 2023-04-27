GYL Financial Synergies LLC Invests $268,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,363 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $77.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

