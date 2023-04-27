GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 754 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of USB opened at $31.52 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $53.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

