Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35. 558 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91.

About Hartford Longevity Economy ETF

The Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (HLGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Longevity Economy index. The fund tracks an index of US companies expected to benefit from the growth of the aging population and the substantial buying power it represents. HLGE was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

