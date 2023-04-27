Hartline Investment Corp Purchases New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,533,000 after purchasing an additional 358,427 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,880,000 after acquiring an additional 170,834 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.7% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 421,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,297,000 after acquiring an additional 167,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,942,000 after acquiring an additional 132,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000,000 after acquiring an additional 128,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $481.44 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $515.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.63.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.