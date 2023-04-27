Hartline Investment Corp Sells 5,727 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Shares of ORCL opened at $93.71 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.13. The firm has a market cap of $253.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

