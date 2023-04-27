HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises about 1.1% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,038,000 after purchasing an additional 446,839 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 793.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,024,000 after buying an additional 434,996 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,982,000 after acquiring an additional 401,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,198,000 after purchasing an additional 354,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HCA traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.67. 733,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,510. The firm has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.87. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,632 shares of company stock worth $23,978,883. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.