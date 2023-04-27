HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $350.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.92 EPS.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.83.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $278.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.87 and its 200 day moving average is $244.63. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $294.02. The company has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,632 shares of company stock valued at $23,978,883. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $781,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

