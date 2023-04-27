HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Holdings Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,708 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,392 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDB opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average is $66.59. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $71.76.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

