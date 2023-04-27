H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Price Down 8%

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.05 and last traded at $38.05. Approximately 44,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 261,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HEES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.02.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $353.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.32 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,593.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $835,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.