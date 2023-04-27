Head to Head Analysis: Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) versus EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and Universal Technical Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute 3.15% 18.13% 4.51%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Technical Institute 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EpicQuest Education Group International and Universal Technical Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.

Universal Technical Institute has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 39.48%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Risk & Volatility

EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Technical Institute has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and Universal Technical Institute’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EpicQuest Education Group International $6.33 million 2.04 -$6.07 million N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute $418.77 million 0.57 $25.85 million $0.15 46.60

Universal Technical Institute has higher revenue and earnings than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student dining services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians. The Other segment provides manufacturer-specific training which is managed separately from campus operations. The company was founded by Robert I. Sweet in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

