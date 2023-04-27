Head-To-Head Contrast: Data Knights Acquisition (DKDCA) vs. The Competition

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Data Knights Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Data Knights Acquisition N/A $340,000.00 356.67 Data Knights Acquisition Competitors $1.75 billion $83.77 million 26.21

Data Knights Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Data Knights Acquisition. Data Knights Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Knights Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 5.40, meaning that their average share price is 440% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Knights Acquisition N/A -4.45% 0.35% Data Knights Acquisition Competitors -227.57% -12.16% -7.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Data Knights Acquisition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Data Knights Acquisition Competitors 48 721 1297 28 2.62

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 35.99%. Given Data Knights Acquisition’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Data Knights Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Data Knights Acquisition beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

