Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Issues Earnings Results

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $417.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.51 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Up 3.0 %

HCSG stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 850,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.37. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

About Healthcare Services Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,492,000 after buying an additional 1,427,064 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,223,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,992,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $3,630,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

