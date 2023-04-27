Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Gap Up to $81.80

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.80, but opened at $87.00. Helen of Troy shares last traded at $98.95, with a volume of 1,558,066 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

About Helen of Troy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth $2,046,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 100.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,199,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,060,000 after acquiring an additional 111,688 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 45.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.