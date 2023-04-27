Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Gap Up to $81.80

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.80, but opened at $87.00. Helen of Troy shares last traded at $98.95, with a volume of 1,558,066 shares.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
