Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.60

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 1518678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

