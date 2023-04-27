Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $605.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $34.34.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $69.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,625,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 3,419.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at $6,510,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 85.7% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 372,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $5,248,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

