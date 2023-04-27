Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 130 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after buying an additional 220,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,518,000 after purchasing an additional 81,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,127,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.97. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $102.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,207.00, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

