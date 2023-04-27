Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,686 shares of company stock worth $6,309,761. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

NBIX stock opened at $102.72 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

