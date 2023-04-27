Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.19% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 142.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 0.3 %

USLM opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.71. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.12 and a twelve month high of $168.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.64.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

