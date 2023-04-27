Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 298,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,339.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 111,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 103,562 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 75,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $39.46 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

