Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after buying an additional 1,002,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after buying an additional 1,796,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,804,000 after buying an additional 622,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Corning by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,331,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,858,000 after buying an additional 62,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,327,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,672,000 after buying an additional 299,852 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

GLW opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

