Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 60 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,953,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $171.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

