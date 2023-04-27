Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Announces Earnings Results

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hexcel Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.99. 78,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

