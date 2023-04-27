Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Hexcel Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.00. The stock had a trading volume of 166,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,521. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HXL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

