HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get HEXO alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in HEXO by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 39,095 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in HEXO by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89,441 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HEXO by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Price Performance

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.35. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

(Get Rating)

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.