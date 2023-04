HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in HEXO by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 39,095 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in HEXO by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89,441 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HEXO by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Price Performance

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.35. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by S├ębastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

